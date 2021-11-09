The Effingham County Chamber announces the launch of its newly redesigned website by Imagine This! Marketing Group.
The website features all the valuable information and resources the chamber is known for, but with a fresh and more modern aesthetic.
The updated website coincides with the June 2021 rebranding of the chamber’s logo that will help propel the chamber’s brand into the future. The website allows chamber members and the community to stayed connected and informed of job postings, upcoming events, news, advocacy and more.
From design to navigation, the chamber website continues to focus on the growth of Effingham County and its progressive and business-minded community.
For more information about the chamber, visit EffinghamCountyChamber.com or call 217-342-4147.
