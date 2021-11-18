The Effingham County Chamber will host an educational Zoom webinar on Friday, Nov. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. on OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS).
Presenter Scott Cruz, Labor & Employment Attorney for Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale P.C., will provide an ETS update and review provisions and best practices.
The OSHA ETS requiring mandatory vaccination or weekly testing for employers with 100-plus employees was originally published on Nov. 5. On Nov. 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay.
“Even though this is being worked out through the federal courts, the Chamber wants to make sure that our members have the latest information,” said President & CEO Lucinda Hart. “Attorney Scott Cruz’s willingness to speak to our members on such a quick turn-around is greatly appreciated.”
For information on registering for the website, visit the Effingham County Chamber events calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com or call the office at 217-342-4147.
