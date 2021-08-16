Effingham County Chamber grants Grand Ambassador status

The Effingham County Chamber recently granted three Chamber members Grand Ambassador status at the Aug. 6 First Friday Luncheon.
Those recognized were Mike Schabbing of Global Technical Systems, Marty Stock and Jay Buehnerkemper of First Mid Bank & Trust.
Chamber Ambassadors are active Chamber members involved in the development and growth of the Chamber. The Ambassadors are the Chamber’s premier volunteers, working on behalf of the Chamber to create goodwill, encouragement and support of Chamber programs and services.
After five years of service as an Ambassador, and at the recommendation of the Chamber President, the Board of Directors may grant Grand Ambassador status to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service as an Ambassador and to the Chamber.
The Ambassador Committee began in 1985 with Schabbing joining in 2013, and Stock and Buehnerkemper in 2015.
The three join the ranks with current Grand Ambassadors: Jim Hecht, Jo Huskey, Jerry Jansen, Randy Jones, Jeff Mihlbachler, Tonya Siner and Steve Will.
To learn more about becoming a Chamber Ambassador contact Membership Director, Becky Brown at bbrown@EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or call the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
