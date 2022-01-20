The Effingham County Chamber announced the 2022 Chamber Board Executive Committee and Directors.

Following these appointments, the Board of Directors will be comprised of 18 members.

Chris Swing – Chair

Swing is the President and Chief Operating Officer for Vantage Outsourcing. Swing oversees the day-to-day operation of the cataract surgery outsourcing company.

Travis Bushue – Chair-Elect

Bushue is the President and partner of Bushue HR Inc. and Bushue Background Screening in Effingham.

Astrid Reyes – Vice President Membership Development

Reyes is the Marketing Manager for EJ Water Cooperative located in Dieterich, as well as a professional photographer and owner of Astrid Johana Photography.

John Wright – Vice President Business Development

Wright is the President of Wright’s Furniture & Flooring in Dieterich.

Jamie Stang Ellis – Vice President Community Development

Stang is the Owner of StangARTs in Effingham and a 2022 Chamber Excellence in Business recipient.

Dr. Austin Cheney – Vice President Workforce Development

Cheney is the Dean of Lumpkin College of Business & Technology for Eastern Illinois University.

Matt Cekander – Treasurer

Cekander is a Partner with Doehring, Winders & Co., LLP in Effingham.

Jay Buehnerkemper – Secretary

Buehnerkemper is the VP, Community President for First Mid Bank & Trust in Effingham.

Directors for the Chamber Board include Mark Doan, Superintendent of Effingham CUSD 40; Anthony Hecht, Assistant Controller of Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota; Joe Knabe, General Manager of Al’s Tire Mart & Electronics; Nirav Patel, Vice President of A1 Liquors; Julie Stephens, Effingham County Farm Bureau; Kevin Swan, Network Operations Manager of Consolidated Communications; Kara Wade, Associate Attorney with Taylor Law Offices; Karen Whitt, CFO of The Equity; and Sarah Zerrusen, MBA, HR Generalist for Stevens Industries Inc.

More information on the Board of Directors can be found on the Chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/who-we-are or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.

