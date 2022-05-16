Effingham County Chamber elects new board member

Lindsay A. Wantuck was recently elected member of the 2022 Chamber Board of Directors.
Wantuck is an attorney at Orr Law, LLC in Effingham, where she focuses her practice in Family Law and Contracts.
She is originally from a suburb of Chicago, where she swam and played water polo in high school. She then attended Miami University (Ohio) for undergra, where she continued to play water polo and was the president of the team. At Miami, Wantuck earned degrees in history and Spanish. Unsure what to do with her history degree, she applied to law school. She found herself at the SIU School of Law on a merit-based scholarship. Wantuck graduated early from law school in December of 2020, took the bar in February 2021, and since being sworn in, has been practicing law in Effingham.
Since moving to Effingham, Wantuck and her boyfriend, Alex Savage, have purchased their first home. She is an active member in the community; she is on the United Way Board, the Heartland Human Services Board, and a member of Effingham 100+ Women.
Other Directors for the Chamber Board include Mark Doan, Superintendent of Effingham CUSD 40; Anthony Hecht, Assistant Controller of Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota; Joe Knabe, General Manager of Al’s Tire Mart & Electronics; Nirav Patel, Vice President of A1 Liquors; Julie Stephens, Effingham County Farm Bureau; Kara Wade, Associate Attorney with Taylor Law Offices; Karen Whitt, CFO of The Equity; and Sarah Zerrusen, MBA, HR Generalist for Stevens Industries Inc.
More information on the Board of Directors can be found on the chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/who-we-are or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.