The Effingham County Chamber will host its Annual Chamber Gala on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. The event will honor StangARTs and Washington Savings Bank as the 2022 Chamber Excellence in Business recipients, as well as the 2022 Citizen of the Year and 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
The celebration begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception. Immediately following cocktail hour, 2021 Chairman of the Board Jeff Speer of RE/MAX Key Advantage will be honored and 2022 Chairman Chris Swing of Vantage Outsourcing will be introduced, followed by the Excellence in Business award presentation and a seated dinner.
The Black Tie and Boots theme will include entertainment by Cowboy Randy during cocktail hour with a casino night wrapping up the evening at 11 p.m.
The cost for the evening is $75 per person with reservations required and accepted until Monday, Jan. 24. Tickets or sponsorship information can be found on the Chamber website calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/event or by calling 217-342-4147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.