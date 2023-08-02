The Effingham County Chamber announced its newest cohort of chamber ambassadors, a group of volunteers representing chamber member organizations.
These ambassadors share a commitment to the chamber's mission, support their local community, and actively participate in numerous chamber activities and events.
Ambassadors play a vital role in strengthening the chamber's impact and outreach. They foster connections and engage with fellow members, local elected officials and key business stakeholders, all while promoting the chamber and their businesses during various chamber events.
The new Chamber Ambassadors include: Dan Capes, EVP, Chief Lending Officer, Washington Savings Bank; Layna Bond, Agent, Layna Bond & Associates, LLC, American Family Insurance; Lisa Cornell, Assistant Banking Center Manager, Midland States Bank; Julie Withers, Banking Center Manager, Midland States Bank.
"We are delighted to welcome our new Chamber Ambassadors," said Chamber President & CEO Lucinda Hart. "Their passion and commitment to the chamber's mission are invaluable as we work together to enhance business opportunities and support the growth of our community."
A list of the chamber's ambassadors, along with their respective member organizations, can be found online at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/who-we-are.
To learn more about the Ambassador program or inquire about becoming one, contact Membership Director Becky Brown at BBrown@EffinghamCountyChamber.com or 217-347-6283.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.