The Effingham County Chamber announces the additions of Kim Uphoff and Russ Runde as Ex-Officio members of the Chamber Board of Directors.
Uphoff is the newly stated president and CEO of Sarah Bush Lincoln after the retirement of Jerry Esker. Runde is the Loan Officer for Dieterich Bank and President of YBNext, which is the Chamber young professionals’ network.
Uphoff and Runde join current ex-officios: Sasha Althoff, Economic Development Specialist for the City of Effingham, and Co-Chair for the Downtown Effingham Business Group; Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital; Jim Niemann, Chairman for the Effingham County Board; Jason Rippetoe, Mayor of the City of Altamont; Sara Ruholl, Owner of The Beanstalk Boutique & Humbled Soul Boutique and Co-Chair for the Downtown Effingham Business Group; Mike Schutzbach, Mayor of the City of Effingham; Courtney Yockey, President & CEO of Effingham Regional Growth Alliance.
More information on the Board of Directors can be found on the chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/who-we-are or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
