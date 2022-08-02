The Effingham County Chamber announced the fifth annual Fall Draw Reverse Raffle will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. This year’s event will be hosted live by Dr. Ryan Jennings on the Chamber’s Facebook Fall Draw Event page: @EffCoChamber.
The Fall Draw Reverse Raffle, presented by Jansen’s Heating & Air and Midland States Bank, is one in which you do not want your ticket to be drawn until the very end because the last ticket is the grand prize winner of $5,000 cash.
Reverse Raffle tickets are open to the public and are $50 each. Only 300 tickets will be sold, which gives a 1-in-10 chance of winning cash or a raffle prize. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win and all non-winning tickets are automatically entered into the second-chance drawing to win one of two $250 cash prizes.
Net proceeds from the event will support the Chamber’s Work Force Initiatives that help to aid local employers in the attraction, development and training of a quality work force to ensure stable employment for the area. These initiatives include Trades and Skills Day, Manufacturing Day, Job Fairs, Apprenticeship Symposium, and EC-JOBS (Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success).
Reverse Raffle tickets can be purchased online at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Event or by calling the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
The chamber thanks its current sponsors – Jansen’s Heating & Air, Midland States Bank, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Dieterich Bank. The chamber is actively seeking additional sponsors. Those interested can contact Nicole Morrison at NMorrison@EffinghamCountyChamber.com for more information.
