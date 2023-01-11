The Effingham County Chamber will hold its Annual Chamber Gala on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center, where the 2023 Excellence in Business recipients will be honored.
The Excellence in Business award was created in 2011 as a way for member businesses to identify and nominate fellow members for the outstanding contributions they make to the chamber's communities and the local economy through continued growth, innovation and community support. These businesses exemplify outstanding business practice as demonstrated through their mission, customer satisfaction, commitment to quality, leadership and employee development.
The 2023 Excellence in Business recipients are Designs Unlimited Inc. and Jansen’s Heating & Air.
Designs Unlimited Inc.
Designs Unlimited Inc. is a local, family-owned-and-operated business rooted in Teutopolis.
Founded in 2005 by Scott and Tina Brumleve in their home, the capacity of the company grew dramatically to keep pace with customer needs of screen printing, embroidery, and promotional products. The business relocated in 2007 to 201 Pearl Street and has committed itself to providing top-quality printing and the highest level of customer service.
In June of 2022, Designs Unlimited Inc. broke ground at 1106 W. Jefferson, where their new facility is under construction. The Designs Unlimited team is eager to move in and continue growing their service to the Effingham County community.
Jansen’s Heating & Air
Jansen’s Heating & Air began as a dream of Tom and Cindy Jansen in 1987 with a card table, push button phone and one van. Since then, the Jansen’s team has been researching, teaching and providing the latest techniques in comfort.
Located on West Route 40 in Effingham, a new office was built in 2000 adjacent to the original office to accommodate the growth and houses geothermal heating and air systems. The original office has been transformed into a state-of-the-art training facility, “Comfort Academy," to train certified technicians. In 2021, a new equipment warehouse was added to better serve the needs of their clients.
In 2022, original founders Tom and Cindy retired and passed the family business down to their sons, Troy and Trent. Troy manages the day-to-day business as the general manager and owner, while Trent utilizes his skills and knowledge in the field as an install technician and owner.
For the full list of past recipients, visit the chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Excellence-in-Business.
The chamber, Effingham Daily News and Effingham-Teutopolis News Report will also be announcing the Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year at the gala.
To attend the Chamber Annual Gala, presented by Sarah Bush Lincoln, reservations are required and accepted until Tuesday, Jan. 17. A registration link and more information can be found on the chamber website at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/event/Effingham-County-Chamber-Annual-Gala-2023 or by calling Nicole Morrison, Director of Marketing & Communications at 217-342-4147
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.