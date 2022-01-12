The Effingham County Chamber will host its Annual Chamber Gala and celebrate the Excellence in Business recipients on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The Excellence in Business award was created to celebrate member businesses for the outstanding contributions they make to our communities and the local economy through continued growth, innovation and community support.
The Chamber recognizes and honors StangARTs and Washington Savings Bank as 2022 Excellence in Business recipients.
StangARTs
Owned by Jamie Stang Ellis, StangARTs is a dream come true for Ellis, having recently celebrated its 11th anniversary in December 2021. With a team of incredible artists and instructors, an amazing support system from Effingham, surrounding communities, other states, even Switzerland, and adults and kiddos of all ages who come to enjoy classes, StangARTs has reached far past its goal.
StangARTS has been busy with custom art for clients. It also stays busy with the StangARTs After School Program, which has given back more than $150,000 to local schools, educating and mentoring children in the fine arts. With much success and growth, two employees, Haley and Megan Meyer (the twins), have bought a portion of the company and lead the torch for the current after-school program to make it their own.
StangARTs continues to grow with new youth programs in other areas in addition to the Downtown Effingham location.
Washington Savings Bank
In 1883, a group of business leaders established The Washington Loan and Building Association, whose primary purpose was to help its members purchase homes. One-hundred-thirty-eight years later, it is known as Washington Savings Bank and is the largest and oldest customer-owned bank in its two primary markets, Effingham and Coles County.
Washington Savings Bank has always placed a strong emphasis on helping and supporting their communities.
Consistent with the mission of its founders, Washington Savings Bank prides itself on serving its customer/owners, supporting home ownership, and providing capital for small business growth. The staff of the bank also prides itself on using its resources to provide financial literacy education to people of all ages and supporting not-for-profit causes with donations of time and money.
For 127 years, Washington Savings Bank had one facility. In 2010, the bank acquired its second facility in Effingham. Today, after completing two more acquisitions, the bank has five locations in Effingham, Mattoon and Lerna. From the beginning of 2010 until today, the bank has grown from approximately $212 million in assets to over $580 million.
Through all the growth, the bank has stayed loyal to its mission. This is most recently illustrated during the global pandemic, when the bank quickly took action to help the communities it serves by giving to local nursing homes, local teachers and other local organizations in addition to helping secure PPP loans and continuing financial education during these unprecedented times. For over 10 years, employees have visited local schools teaching over 1,000 junior high students about saving and over 300 area high school students about the importance of credit.
Washington Savings Bank is kicking off 2022 by partnering with the online Financial Literacy Provider, Banzai. With this partnership, the bank will be able to provide local schools and community programs with access to free online financial literacy programs and written materials that are relevant to all age groups.
To attend the Chamber Annual Gala, reservations are required and accepted until Monday, Jan. 24. Tickets and sponsorship information can be found on the Chamber website calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/event or by calling 217-342-4147.
