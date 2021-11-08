The Effingham County Chamber will recognize three chamber member businesses that have made a significant impact in the community at the chamber’s Annual Gala on Saturday, Jan. 29. 2022.
For 2022, the chamber is accepting nominations in three categories — Small, Mid and Large — to determine the recipients of this prestigious award. Criteria includes business performance, innovative practices, revenue and job growth, employee development, new programs, civic involvement and leadership. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors and government organizations are eligible to enter.
Nominations for more than one category may be submitted. A separate form must be completed for each entry. Self-nominations are accepted and encouraged. Past recipients are not eligible.
Deadline to submit a nomination is 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
To learn more about the Excellence in Business Awards, view past recipients, and submit a nomination visit EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Excellence-in-Business. Questions can be directed to Nicole Morrison, Director of Marketing and Communications, at 217-342-4147 or nmorrison@EffinghamCountyChamber.com.
