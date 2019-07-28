Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR are taking orders for Effingham County cemetery record books.
These books were compiled by DAR members in the late 1970s and are invaluable for those stones that are now hard to read or missing altogether. The cemetery records are broken down into 14 volumes.
The chapter is also offering books of "Central Illinois Individual Obituaries-Born in 1800s." These books were compiled by DAR members in 1992 and there are two volumes.
Only six copies of the 1910 edition of the "History of Effingham, IL" that was reprinted in 1991 are left.
If you are interested, contact Deanna Higgs at 217-536-6679 or Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511 for pricing and information on the cemeteries you are seeking. The chapter will be taking orders through August.
