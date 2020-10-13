Thanks to continued funding from Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois, the Effingham County Case Manager position will continue until Jan. 15, 2021.
The Effingham County Case Manager is available Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third, Suite 2, to assist those filing for unemployment, SNAP or other social services.
“Since this past March, there have been a lot of ways the government has tried to assist people who have been negatively impacted by COVID. Requesting and receiving these supports can be challenging. I’m here to assist anyone who needs help accessing these resources,” Joanna Davies, county case manager explained.
Davies reminds everyone that “there are scammers texting and phoning people requesting personal info in order to get the second stimulus. As of right now, there is no second stimulus and it’s never a good idea to give out your personal information to an unknown source. If you have not yet received the stimulus — come in and see us.”
The IRS has extended the deadline for up to 9 million Americans who didn’t receive the stimulus check to claim a missing payment. The original Oct. 15 deadline for nonfilers — a group of people who typically don’t file their taxes, including older adults, retirees and SSDI recipients — has been pushed back to Nov. 21.
To contact the Effingham County Case Manager, email effcocasemanager@gmail.com or call 224-209-6638.
The Effingham County Case Manager is a temporary position funded by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois.
