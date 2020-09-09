Effingham County Case Manager is available Monday through Thursday, 9 to 1 p.m., at Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third, Suite 2 to assist those filing for unemployment, needing help finding stimulus payments or needing other social services.
On Sept. 1, FEMA approved the state of Illinois’ application for FEMA funding from the Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program. This means people who lost work due to COVID-19 and who receive $100 or more of unemployment benefits will be retroactively paid an additional $300 per week for weeks ending Aug. 1, 8 and 15.
The extra $300 payments to people receiving regular unemployment started the week of Sept. 6. Payments to people on the PUA (self employment unemployment) program will start next week (Sept. 13).
While the states are guaranteed at least three weeks of funding, the length of the program is unknown at this time. The presidential memorandum states that the program will end when FEMA runs out of the money set aside for this program; or Congress passes, and the President signs, legislation to replace this program; or until Dec. 27, 2020.
Effingham County Case Managers are also available at locations throughout Effingham County. Find their outreach schedule at effinghamlibrary.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Master-List1.pdf.
To contact the Effingham County Case Manager, email effcocasemanager@gmail.com or call 224-209-6638.
The Effingham County Case Manager is a temporary position funded by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.