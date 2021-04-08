Effingham County has been chosen to receive $5,956 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board is made up of representatives from local government, Salvation Army, United Way, Catholic Charities and a former homeless person, who will determine how the funds awarded to Effingham County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Maria Kingery 217-857-1458 ext. 102 no later than April 20.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Effingham County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with the following organizations: Effingham County FISH Organization, CEFS Outreach, Catholic Charities and SWAN (Stopping Woman Abuse Now).
The reorganizational meeting for this year will be held at Catholic Charities at 1502 E Fayette Ave, Teutopolis, Illinois on Wednesday, April 21, at 10 a.m. For additional information, contact Maria Kingery at 217-857-1458 ext. 102 prior to the time of the meeting.
