Effingham County businesses can apply for up to $20,000 in reimbursable durable permanent or semi-permanent equipment purchased or rented to prevent, prepare for or respond to COVID-19.
To be eligible for this grant, businesses must:
- Have been in businesses on March 21, 2020
- Must currently be open for business
- Have at least one employee
- Purchased or rented equipment to prevent, prepare for or respond to COVID-19
Costs incurred prior to March 21, 2020, are not reimbursable under this program. Not-for-profit organizations are not eligible for this opportunity. For additional eligibility requirements or to apply, go to groweffinghamcountyil.com/main/business-resiliency.
“This grant opportunity for Effingham County businesses is a bit different in that all applicants must apply through a local government entity,” Josh Douthit, Effingham County Board Chairman explained. “As Effingham County Board Chairman, I’m pleased to be able to offer this opportunity through our partnership with South Central Illinois Regional Planning & Development Commission with assistance from Effingham Regional Growth Alliance.”
Funding for the Business Resiliency Grant Program is available as part of the CARES Act, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and allocated to cities and states through the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG-CV funds).
Deadline to apply is Sept. 22.
