This March and April the 40 & 8 of Effingham County made regular visits to Effingham County first grade classrooms as part of its “Flags for First Graders” program.
The Effingham County 40 & 8 has presented U.S. flags to students in the county for several years. The veterans enjoy talking with the students and the students enjoy their time with the veterans.
The members of the 40 & 8, who are veterans of various eras, explained to the students about the colors of the flag, some flag etiquette, Flag Day and even which star belongs to Illinois.
The students enjoyed the program. After the program, each student received their own U.S. flag and base as a gift from the 40 & 8. This year the Voyageurs were able to give nearly 500 flags and bases.
The 40 & 8 members are called Voyageur (traveler) or Voyageurs Militaire (military travelers). This is because of their journeys in the armed forces. Their post is called Voiture or Boxcar. The name originates from World War I when U.S. forces traveled in boxcars in France, which is also the reason for the name 40 & 8. The boxcars could transport 40 troops or eight horses.
