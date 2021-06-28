Every year the Effingham County 40&8, V-1439 presented Nurse’s Training Scholarships to qualified Effingham County High School seniors.
This year Effingham High School senior Ellie Caroline Waymoth and Dieterich High School senior Emily Nicole Bloemer each were presented a scholarship by Chef de Gare (Commander) Ralph Rounds. Each scholarship is valued at $3,000.
The scholarship presented to Waymoth was a Memorial Scholarship named in honor of U.S. Navy veteran James “Little Jimmy” Waller. Waller served in the Navy during the Cold War era. Waller strongly supported the many programs of the 40&8 and his service will be greatly missed.
The scholarship presented to Bloemer was a Longevity Service Scholarship named in honor of U.S. Army Veteran Burrel D. Boyer, who has been a member of the 40&8 for over 40 years. Boyer served in the Army during the Vietnam War era from 1962 to 1969 as a Supply Quarter Master achieving the rank of Specialist 5. Burrel strongly supports the many programs of the 40&8 and his service is greatly appreciated.
This year the 40&8 was able to present a $3,000 scholarship because of a donation from the Effingham County Marine Corps League.
Waymoth is planning to attend Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. She is the daughter of Jeff and Jodi Waymoth of Effingham. Ellie’s scholarship is the 111th scholarship the Effingham County 40&8 has presented.
Bloemer is planning to attend Lake Land College in Mattoon. She is the daughter of Wayne and Carie Bloemer of Dieterich. Bloemer’s scholarship is the 112th scholarship the Effingham County 40&8 has presented.
