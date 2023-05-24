Effingham County 40 & 8 award nursing scholarships

Every year the Effingham County 40 & 8, V-1439 presents Nurse’s Training Scholarships to selected Effingham County High School seniors.
This year the scholarships were presented to Dieterich High School seniors Chelsea Tegeler and Courtney Brummer by Chef de Gare (Commander) Ralph Rounds. The scholarships are valued at $3,000 each.
The scholarships were named as a “Memorial Scholarship” to honor members of the Effingham Co. 40 & 8 who have passed away.
The scholarship for Tegeler was named for Fred Schaefer, who served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. After his service, he went to the Illinois State Police Academy and was assigned as a Trooper to District 12. After his many years with ISP, he retired.
The scholarship for Brummer was named for Edward (V.P.) Vasquez-Perez. V.P. served with the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam era. During his service, he achieved the rank of sergeant. Vasquez-Perez was also a retired Parole Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Both Schaefer and Vasquez-Perez were valued members of the 40 & 8. Combined they had over 40 years of service to the 40 & 8.
This year the 40 & 8 was able to present two $3,000 scholarships thanks to a donation from the Effingham County Marine Corps League.
Tegeler plans to attend Lake Land College. She is the daughter of Natasha and Brock Tegeler.
Brummer plans to attend Greenville University. She is the daughter of Scott and Tracy Brummer.
Tegeler and Brummer are the 115th and 116th scholarship recipients of the Nurse’s Training Scholarship.
