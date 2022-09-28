The Effingham County 4-H Foundation is a nonprofit foundation board that manages and raises funds through an annual fundraising program, which each of the Effingham County 4-H clubs can petition to pay for programs, activities, and practically anything 4-H related.
The 2023 fundraiser is Clover Cards. The fundraising idea is an expansion from the previous year in the form of new and improved Clover Cards that include many deals from a wide range of local businesses in Effingham County.
The cards are available for purchase for $20 at the Effingham County U of I Extension Office 217-347-7773 or through local club members, if available. These cards are good for use through Aug. 31, 2023. The side tear-off deals are one-time use only for each.
The board has elected to use a portion of the raised funds to pay the membership fee for any 4-H member who is re-enrolling in 4-H or any new members wishing to join 4-H in 2023. Re-enrollments need to be submitted by Dec. 31. New members have until May 31 to sign up.
The foundation is always looking for new members, either through their local clubs or by members at large (anyone not affiliated with a club who would like to be part of the decision-making process of the foundation).
Dan Haarmann
Chairman, Effingham County 4-H Foundation
