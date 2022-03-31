Effingham community donates more than $40,000 to Ukraine refugees

The Cross Foundation has announced the results of a recent community-wide fundraising effort in support of Ukrainian refugees migrating to Poland.
Donors from across the region gifted more than $40,000 to be used for direct relief. The Cross Foundation, in partnership with Fr. Michal Rosa, Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Effingham, has forwarded 100% of the donations to Fr. Marcin Kokoszka, the finance director for the Tarnow Diocese in Poland, who is overseeing the distribution of funds for the refugees.
The Cross Foundation, in making the announcement, particularly cited the leadership of Rosa, Carol Toney and Cross Foundation board member Christy Hakman, who together spearheaded the fundraising efforts.
“It’s heartwarming to see the incredible level of generosity from Effingham and surrounding areas, and we're grateful to all those who made it happe," said Jim Schultz, Cross Foundation President.
Schultz noted that the donations came from a cross-section of Christian churches as well as individual donors, and the majority of funds were raised in less than 10 days.
Additional donations continue to be collected, and 100% will again be forwarded to Kokoszka. For those still wishing to participate in the relief effort, donations can be dropped off at Sacred Heart Church, 405 S. Henrietta Street in Effingham, or mailed to The Cross Foundation, PO Box 218, Effingham, IL 62401. Checks can be made payable to The Cross Foundation – Ukraine Relief. A GoFundMe has also been created and will be active until April 10. It can be found online at https://gofund.me/f9e8a606.
