Effingham city officials have announced guidelines for public participation at the city's June 9 plan commission meeting.
The plan commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, via Zoom. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city's website www.effinghamil.com/government/live-stream-meetings.
There are four public hearings on the agenda. Those hearings are on the following matters:
- An annexation and development agreement with D and A Farm Inc. for five parcels of land which lies north of Interstates 57 and 70 near the Oakcrest Subdivision on the north end of town.
A rezoning request from the owners of properties at 10420 and 10446 E. Kingwood Drive. Petitioners Adam and Diana Moon are requesting the properties be rezoned from Class R-1 Single-Family Residence District to Class R-2 Single-Family Residence.
- A petition to vacate a portion of Luther Street.
- A petition to vacate an alley in Parks Glen Subdivision between Wernsing Avenue and Eiche Avenue.
Those wishing to attend the plan commission meeting at city hall can do so only if he or she wishes to testify, comment or ask questions regarding a hearing. Those wishing to just observe are asked to do so via the livestream.
A face covering must be worn inside city hall, and only 10 people are allowed in the city council chambers at a time. Social distancing must be observed at all times.
Those wishing to attend will enter city hall at the west entrance and exit through the east doors to help minimize contact.
The city will also provide seating in the hallway and entryway with a TV to observe the meeting. Depending upon the number wishing to testify or ask questions, a laptop may also be provided in the hallway to allow for testimony and questions.
It is requested but not required that members of the public wishing to provide testimony, comment or ask questions in person at city hall notify City Planner Greg Koester by phone or text at 217-821-7731 or email at gkoester@effinghamil.com.
For those who are not comfortable attending in person, the notices for the public hearings for the meeting are posted on the city website. The links on the website allow for the submission of comments.
Any comments received before noon on June 4 will be included with the agenda packet and made part of the record. Comments received after noon on June 4 will be read into the record.
The public may also provide comment and ask questions during the meeting via text message or phone call or email to Koester at the aforementioned phone number and email address.
The public can also participate through Zoom by contacting Koester by noon on June 8. Members of the public will be asked to set up a trial run meeting to ensure it will work.
A virtual Zoom “waiting room” will be utilized. If Zoom is used, it is important to have a quiet place to reduce background noise during the meeting.
