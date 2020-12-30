The City of Effingham will start picking up Christmas Trees on Monday, Jan. 4. Please have your tree out by the street by 8 a.m. The crews will continue to pick up trees that week, weather permitting. Please remove all items from the tree. Tree Pick up dates will be weather permitting.
Effingham Christmas Tree pickup starts Monday
