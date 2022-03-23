Effingham Child Development Center receives grant

State Farm awarded a $2,500 grant to the Effingham Child Development Center (ECDC) to support its Lights On after-school and summer camp program.
The ECDC works with children to create healthy habits for life and provide them a strong educational foundation. Their Lights On program gives children of all ages a sense of belonging and acceptance in classroom settings. Specialized equipment is purchased to make each classroom all-inclusive for multicultural students and students with disabilities. It also helps the facility meet ADA specifications to accommodate all children in Effingham County.
The organization also partners with community social service agencies to connect parents and provide them with needed resources. This results in the parents’ peace of minds knowing their children are in good hands at the ECDC, leading to fewer work days missed and better job performance.
“At State Farm, we make it our business to be like a good neighbor, helping to build safer, stronger and better-educated communities," said local State Farm agent Tom Henderson. “Safe neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong society, and local organizations like the Effingham Child Development Center definitely stride to make our communities a better place to live.”
