Effingham Child Development Center receives $20K grant

Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development has granted $20,000 to the Effingham Child Development Center (ECDC).
The $20,000 grant will assist in funding a makeover of the center's playground that is 20 years old, breaking down and does not currently serve the needs of the children, especially those with special needs. The playground makeover will include improvements to the land and drainage along with new protective play surfaces, shade structures, privacy fencing and all-inclusive play and education equipment.
Effingham Child Development Center is a vital community resource that has provided quality child care to Effingham area since 1972 serving children from six weeks to 13 years of age. EDCC is the only not-for-profit day care in Effingham County. They provide care Monday through Friday from 5:45 a.m. until 6 p.m. ECDC also helps families and children rise above challenges including single-parent homes, low income/socio-economic concerns, special needs, disabilities (learning and physical), homework challenges, parent incarceration and others.
The Siemer Milling Company Endowment, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established in 2006 to provide a permanent source of funding to programs in Effingham County that support the development of young leaders. Since its inception, the Siemer Milling Company Endowment has contributed more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Effingham County.
For more information on grant opportunities through Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, contact Maggie Meylor, Grants Administrator at 217-342-5413 or Maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org. For more information on Effingham Child Development Center, contact Shelli French at 342-3062 or rochellefrench92@gmail.com.
