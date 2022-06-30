Effingham Builders Supply Inc. announces the addition of Caleb Mette as an owner and company president, joining his father, Bill Mette, as co-owners.
"I'm certainly blessed to have the opportunity to keep this business in the family moving into the future," said Caleb, adding "we've always prided ourselves on integrity and trying to give our customers the best service and our dedicated employees have been the foundation of that approach that has made this company successful as they not only represent my family but also the Effingham community as leaders in the area building industry."
"I'm proud to be able to keep the company in the family with my son, Caleb, and I'm looking forward to helping it grow and flourish in the years to come under his leadership," said Bill Mette.
Effingham Builders Supply has been family owned since its founding in 1939 by Caleb Mette's great-grandfather, Joseph Kabbes. Kabbes' son, Ray, and son-in-law George Mette ran the business up until Mette's sons — John, Bob, Bill and Dick — took over the reins in the 1990s. Caleb Mette now becomes the fourth different generation of the family to have ownership in Effingham Builders Supply.
Along with the move to the next generation, Effingham Builders Supply introduces Kyle Kloss as Retail Sales General Manager.
"Kyle is a welcome addition to our family at EBS, as he brings a great blend of new energy to go along with his 20-plus years of experience of being in the building industry," said EBS President Caleb Mette.
"I look forward to working with Bill and Caleb, along with the rest of the team in helping to ensure the progress of what built Effingham Builders Supply today. Together we hope to create an environment that welcomes anyone and everyone coming through our doors," said Kloss.
Kloss is a native of Grantfork, Illinois, and comes to EBS with several years of experience running lumberyards in Carlyle and Highland.
