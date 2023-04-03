The Effingham Art Guild announced the winners of its Children's Art Show at the Suzette Brumleve Effingham Public Library March 30-April 1.

Prekindergarten

Martin Feldhake, Homeschool, Panda by The Bamboo, First Place

Kindergarten

Hadyn Zumbahlen, Sacred Heart, Snowy Owl, First Place

Oaklynn Dasenbrock, Sacred Heart, Chameleon, Second Place

Owen Petty, Teutopolis Grade School, My Fire Truck, Third Place

Kate Hayes, Sacred Heart, Outerspace, Honorable Mention

First Grade

Kenton Eaton, Dieterich Grade School, Landscape, First Place

Sutton Koester, Sacred Heart, Under The Sea, Second Place

Ava Roedl, Sacred Heart, Snowman, Third Place

Millie Zerrusen, Teutopolis Grade School, Wacky Bird, Best of Show (3-D Pre-K–Fourth); Cinnabun, Honorable Mention

Ainzley Haarmann, Sacred Heart, Castle, Honorable Mention

Second Grade

Jagger Bergbower, Dieterich Grade School, Steam Power, First Place

Harlow Pervenecki, Sacred Heart, Butterfly, First Place (3-D Pre-K–Fourth)

Lincoln Sanguinetti, Dieterich Grade School, Gokachu, Second Place

Graham Bierman, Sacred Heart, Butterfly, Second Place

Adalynn Westrich, Dieterich Grade School, Donut Forget You're Awesome, Second Place (3-D Pre-K–Fourth)

Annabelle Skees, Sacred Heart, Polar Bear, Third Place

Bo Zumbahlen, Sacred Heart, Eric Carle Insects, Honorable Mention

Kale Poe, Sacred Heart, Dog, Honorable Mention

Third Grade

Miles Kuhns, Sacred Heart, Dragon, First Place

Gilbert Feldhake, Teutopolis Grade School, Blue Penguin, Second Place

Teddy Jansen, Sacred Heart, Leaves, Best of Show (Pre-K–Fourth)

Austin Zumbahlen, Dieterich Grade School, Cow, Honorable Mention (3-D)

Fourth Grade

Makenzie Bierman, Dieterich Grade School, Birthday Cake, First Place

Asia Lavengood, Sacred Heart, Unicorn, Second Place

Mya Tegeler, Dieterich Grade School, Cake, Third Place

Haylie Roedl, Sacred Heart, Bobblehead, Third Place (3-D Pre-K–Fourth)

Lillian Rogers. Sacred Heart, Bobblehead, Honorable Mention

Fifth Grade

Eloise Feldhake, Teutopolis Grade School, Sloth Hanging Out, First Place

Kaden Paholke, Sacred Heart, Bird, Second Place

Sixth Grade

Violet Iffert, Dieterich Grade School, Face, First Place

Allie Wright, Dieterich Grade School, Summer Sunset, Second Place

Colton Haynie, Sacred Heart, Komodo, Third Place

Leo Zerrusen, Teutopolis Grade School, A Quieter Sister, Third Place (3-D Fifth-Eighth)

Maddi Albert, South Central Middle School, Northern Lights Dance Academy, Honorable Mention

Emberly Sullivan, South Central Middle School, Bubble Cats, Honorable Mention

Lydia Aldrich, Sacred Heart, Designs Symmetrical, Honorable Mention

Seventh Grade

Tyson Alwardt, South Central Middle School, Police Officer, First Place

Lacey Escobedo, Dieterich Junior High, Mystical Dreams, First Place (3-D Fifth-Eighth)

Isabella Girouard, South Central Middle School, Long Hair Guy Portrait, Second Place

Eli Niemerg, Dieterich Junior High, Trees, Second Place (3-D Fifth-Eighth)

Lacey Escobedo, Dieterich Junior High, Floating Memories, Third Place

Morgan Bierman, Dieterich Junior High, Abstract Book, Best of Show (3-D Fifth-Eighth)

Lydia Fuesting, Dieterich Junior High, Food Progression, Honorable Mention

Aliza Garner, Dieterich Junior High, Tree Collage, Honorable Mention

Landon Courson, Dieterich Grade School, Gamer, Honorable Mention (3-D)

Jonathon Brummer, Sacred Heart, Captain Comet Saves the World From an Asteroid, Honorable Mention (3-D)

Eighth Grade

Carson Cornell, Teutopolis Junior High School, Commodore's Courage, First Place

Leah Galbraith, Dieterich Junior High, Gettin' Down in Africa, Second Place

Violet Turner, Teutopolis Junior High School, Olive, Third Place

Claire Mette, Teutopolis Junior High, Sunlight Cat, Best of Show (Fifth-Eighth)

Evan Bloemer, Teutopolis Junior High School, Driving Into the Future, Honorable Mention

Hayden Tebbe, Teutopolis Junior High School, Russell's Journey, Honorable Mention

Isabella Keller, Sacred Heart, Zebra, Honorable Mention

Marshall Stone, Teutopolis Junior High School, Eat My Dust, Honorable Mention

Blake Vahling, Teutopolis Junior High School, Oink Oink, Honorable Mention

Aaron Schoenfelder, South Central Middle School, Portrait, Honorable Mention

Brooke Thoele, Teutopolis Junior High School, A Girl and Her Horse, Honorable Mention

Lilli Wernsing, Teutopolis Junior High School, Watchful Dragon Eye, Honorable Mention

William Hecht, Sacred Heart, Turkey, Honorable Mention (3-D)

Isabella Keller, Sacred Heart, Gnome, Honorable Mention (3-D)

Ninth Grade

Astor Mulvaney, South Central High School, Confusion, First Place

Halle Hotze, Teutopolis High School, Kist Crushed Cans, Second Place

Regina Mapes, Effingham High School, 2 Pt City, Third Place

Natalie Willenborg, Teutopolis High School, Stack O' Pancakes, Third Place (3-D Ninth–12th); Penny, Honorable Mention

Isabella Yagow-Gonzales, Altamont High School, A Rude Awakening, Best of Show (Ninth–12th)

Ella Larimer, Altamont High School, Anjanath, Honorable Mention

10th Grade

Allison Zerrusen, Dieterich High School, Wildlife, First Place

Kayleigh Zerrusen, Teutopolis High School, Dreamin', Second Place

Stella Meinhart, Dieterich High School, Flower Vase, Second Place (3-D Ninth–12th); Untitled, Third Place

Abigail Heishmidt, Effingham High School, Joker, Honorable Mention

L. Jenne, South Central High School, Tasteful, Honorable Mention

Benjamin Roedl, Altamont High School, Monkey, Honorable Mention

Jenna Logsdon, Altamont High School, Ice Age, Honorable Mention

Olivia Spour, Teutopolis High School, My Mind of Stone, Honorable Mention

11th Grade

Drew Hanfland, Effingham High School, The Childlike Empress, First Place

Anabelle Habing, Teutopolis High School, Lost at Sea, Second Place

Emma Jenne, South Central High School, My Favorite Jacket, Third Place

Kierstyn Pals, Teutopolis High School, Seeking Refuge, Honorable Mention

Kennidy Wilkins, Teutopolis High School, Damon Salvatore, Honorable Mention

Casey Deters, Teutopolis High School, Enterprise Underway, Honorable Mention

Ally Rauch, Teutopolis High School, Weirdcore Mushroom, Honorable Mention

Madison Deters, Teutopolis High School, Hay Roof Hideaway, Honorable Mention (3-D)

12th Grade

Elisa Passalacqua, Teutopolis High School, The Beauty Underneath, First Place

Cassie Schwengel, Dieterich High School, Robot Adventure, First Place (3-D Ninth-12th)

Josie Deters, Teutopolis High School, Little Nibbler, Second Place

Laura Gomez, Effingham High School, Silver-Eyed Angel, Third Place

Danille Sarchet, Teutopolis High School, Sundrop Mushroom House, Best of Show (3-D Ninth-12th)

Chase Horath, Altamont High School, Headless Horseman, Honorable Mention

Kallie Harden, Effingham High School, Slay Girl Boss, Honorable Mention

Courtney Gibson, Teutopolis High School, Shaken By The Wind, Honorable Mention

Lauren Heuerman, Teutopolis High School, Earning Your Stripes, Honorable Mention

Gage Wendt, Teutopolis High School, Sub Brumali Frigore Unbra, Honorable Mention

Taylor Bueker, Teutopolis High School, The Greatest Sacrifice, Honorable Mention

Kaylee Schuppert, Teutopolis High School, Happy Place, Honorable Mention (3-D)

Sydney Miller, Teutopolis High School, Desert Vessele, Honorable Mention (3-D)

Tags

Trending Video