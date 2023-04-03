The Effingham Art Guild announced the winners of its Children's Art Show at the Suzette Brumleve Effingham Public Library March 30-April 1.
Prekindergarten
Martin Feldhake, Homeschool, Panda by The Bamboo, First Place
Kindergarten
Hadyn Zumbahlen, Sacred Heart, Snowy Owl, First Place
Oaklynn Dasenbrock, Sacred Heart, Chameleon, Second Place
Owen Petty, Teutopolis Grade School, My Fire Truck, Third Place
Kate Hayes, Sacred Heart, Outerspace, Honorable Mention
First Grade
Kenton Eaton, Dieterich Grade School, Landscape, First Place
Sutton Koester, Sacred Heart, Under The Sea, Second Place
Ava Roedl, Sacred Heart, Snowman, Third Place
Millie Zerrusen, Teutopolis Grade School, Wacky Bird, Best of Show (3-D Pre-K–Fourth); Cinnabun, Honorable Mention
Ainzley Haarmann, Sacred Heart, Castle, Honorable Mention
Second Grade
Jagger Bergbower, Dieterich Grade School, Steam Power, First Place
Harlow Pervenecki, Sacred Heart, Butterfly, First Place (3-D Pre-K–Fourth)
Lincoln Sanguinetti, Dieterich Grade School, Gokachu, Second Place
Graham Bierman, Sacred Heart, Butterfly, Second Place
Adalynn Westrich, Dieterich Grade School, Donut Forget You're Awesome, Second Place (3-D Pre-K–Fourth)
Annabelle Skees, Sacred Heart, Polar Bear, Third Place
Bo Zumbahlen, Sacred Heart, Eric Carle Insects, Honorable Mention
Kale Poe, Sacred Heart, Dog, Honorable Mention
Third Grade
Miles Kuhns, Sacred Heart, Dragon, First Place
Gilbert Feldhake, Teutopolis Grade School, Blue Penguin, Second Place
Teddy Jansen, Sacred Heart, Leaves, Best of Show (Pre-K–Fourth)
Austin Zumbahlen, Dieterich Grade School, Cow, Honorable Mention (3-D)
Fourth Grade
Makenzie Bierman, Dieterich Grade School, Birthday Cake, First Place
Asia Lavengood, Sacred Heart, Unicorn, Second Place
Mya Tegeler, Dieterich Grade School, Cake, Third Place
Haylie Roedl, Sacred Heart, Bobblehead, Third Place (3-D Pre-K–Fourth)
Lillian Rogers. Sacred Heart, Bobblehead, Honorable Mention
Fifth Grade
Eloise Feldhake, Teutopolis Grade School, Sloth Hanging Out, First Place
Kaden Paholke, Sacred Heart, Bird, Second Place
Sixth Grade
Violet Iffert, Dieterich Grade School, Face, First Place
Allie Wright, Dieterich Grade School, Summer Sunset, Second Place
Colton Haynie, Sacred Heart, Komodo, Third Place
Leo Zerrusen, Teutopolis Grade School, A Quieter Sister, Third Place (3-D Fifth-Eighth)
Maddi Albert, South Central Middle School, Northern Lights Dance Academy, Honorable Mention
Emberly Sullivan, South Central Middle School, Bubble Cats, Honorable Mention
Lydia Aldrich, Sacred Heart, Designs Symmetrical, Honorable Mention
Seventh Grade
Tyson Alwardt, South Central Middle School, Police Officer, First Place
Lacey Escobedo, Dieterich Junior High, Mystical Dreams, First Place (3-D Fifth-Eighth)
Isabella Girouard, South Central Middle School, Long Hair Guy Portrait, Second Place
Eli Niemerg, Dieterich Junior High, Trees, Second Place (3-D Fifth-Eighth)
Lacey Escobedo, Dieterich Junior High, Floating Memories, Third Place
Morgan Bierman, Dieterich Junior High, Abstract Book, Best of Show (3-D Fifth-Eighth)
Lydia Fuesting, Dieterich Junior High, Food Progression, Honorable Mention
Aliza Garner, Dieterich Junior High, Tree Collage, Honorable Mention
Landon Courson, Dieterich Grade School, Gamer, Honorable Mention (3-D)
Jonathon Brummer, Sacred Heart, Captain Comet Saves the World From an Asteroid, Honorable Mention (3-D)
Eighth Grade
Carson Cornell, Teutopolis Junior High School, Commodore's Courage, First Place
Leah Galbraith, Dieterich Junior High, Gettin' Down in Africa, Second Place
Violet Turner, Teutopolis Junior High School, Olive, Third Place
Claire Mette, Teutopolis Junior High, Sunlight Cat, Best of Show (Fifth-Eighth)
Evan Bloemer, Teutopolis Junior High School, Driving Into the Future, Honorable Mention
Hayden Tebbe, Teutopolis Junior High School, Russell's Journey, Honorable Mention
Isabella Keller, Sacred Heart, Zebra, Honorable Mention
Marshall Stone, Teutopolis Junior High School, Eat My Dust, Honorable Mention
Blake Vahling, Teutopolis Junior High School, Oink Oink, Honorable Mention
Aaron Schoenfelder, South Central Middle School, Portrait, Honorable Mention
Brooke Thoele, Teutopolis Junior High School, A Girl and Her Horse, Honorable Mention
Lilli Wernsing, Teutopolis Junior High School, Watchful Dragon Eye, Honorable Mention
William Hecht, Sacred Heart, Turkey, Honorable Mention (3-D)
Isabella Keller, Sacred Heart, Gnome, Honorable Mention (3-D)
Ninth Grade
Astor Mulvaney, South Central High School, Confusion, First Place
Halle Hotze, Teutopolis High School, Kist Crushed Cans, Second Place
Regina Mapes, Effingham High School, 2 Pt City, Third Place
Natalie Willenborg, Teutopolis High School, Stack O' Pancakes, Third Place (3-D Ninth–12th); Penny, Honorable Mention
Isabella Yagow-Gonzales, Altamont High School, A Rude Awakening, Best of Show (Ninth–12th)
Ella Larimer, Altamont High School, Anjanath, Honorable Mention
10th Grade
Allison Zerrusen, Dieterich High School, Wildlife, First Place
Kayleigh Zerrusen, Teutopolis High School, Dreamin', Second Place
Stella Meinhart, Dieterich High School, Flower Vase, Second Place (3-D Ninth–12th); Untitled, Third Place
Abigail Heishmidt, Effingham High School, Joker, Honorable Mention
L. Jenne, South Central High School, Tasteful, Honorable Mention
Benjamin Roedl, Altamont High School, Monkey, Honorable Mention
Jenna Logsdon, Altamont High School, Ice Age, Honorable Mention
Olivia Spour, Teutopolis High School, My Mind of Stone, Honorable Mention
11th Grade
Drew Hanfland, Effingham High School, The Childlike Empress, First Place
Anabelle Habing, Teutopolis High School, Lost at Sea, Second Place
Emma Jenne, South Central High School, My Favorite Jacket, Third Place
Kierstyn Pals, Teutopolis High School, Seeking Refuge, Honorable Mention
Kennidy Wilkins, Teutopolis High School, Damon Salvatore, Honorable Mention
Casey Deters, Teutopolis High School, Enterprise Underway, Honorable Mention
Ally Rauch, Teutopolis High School, Weirdcore Mushroom, Honorable Mention
Madison Deters, Teutopolis High School, Hay Roof Hideaway, Honorable Mention (3-D)
12th Grade
Elisa Passalacqua, Teutopolis High School, The Beauty Underneath, First Place
Cassie Schwengel, Dieterich High School, Robot Adventure, First Place (3-D Ninth-12th)
Josie Deters, Teutopolis High School, Little Nibbler, Second Place
Laura Gomez, Effingham High School, Silver-Eyed Angel, Third Place
Danille Sarchet, Teutopolis High School, Sundrop Mushroom House, Best of Show (3-D Ninth-12th)
Chase Horath, Altamont High School, Headless Horseman, Honorable Mention
Kallie Harden, Effingham High School, Slay Girl Boss, Honorable Mention
Courtney Gibson, Teutopolis High School, Shaken By The Wind, Honorable Mention
Lauren Heuerman, Teutopolis High School, Earning Your Stripes, Honorable Mention
Gage Wendt, Teutopolis High School, Sub Brumali Frigore Unbra, Honorable Mention
Taylor Bueker, Teutopolis High School, The Greatest Sacrifice, Honorable Mention
Kaylee Schuppert, Teutopolis High School, Happy Place, Honorable Mention (3-D)
Sydney Miller, Teutopolis High School, Desert Vessele, Honorable Mention (3-D)
