The Effingham Art Guild presented Jennifer Uthell, of Teutopolis, and Chase Horath, of Altamont, each with a $1,000 Jacky Jordan Anderson Scholarship.
Uthell is the daughter of Lisa Uthell and a student of art teacher Emily Petty. She will be pursuing a career in graphic design at Lake Land College in the fall.
Horath is the son of Angela Horath of Altamont. Horath, a student of art teacher Noni Niebrugge, will be attending Eastern Illinois University in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree.
The Jacky Jordan Anderson Scholarship is named for one of the founding members of the EAG who was very involved in the development of community programs centered around the youth of Effingham County. She was also a well-known artist in the community.
The Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.