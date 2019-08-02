Effingham area students visit Europe

Standing in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris are the 32 students, teachers and parents from the greater Effingham area who traveled to England, France, and Spain from June 26 to July 8, 2019.
The group visited many historical and cultural sites and met some amazing people. Several highlights from the trip included Buckingham Palace, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Shakespeare’s Globe Theater in London, England; Notre Dame Cathedral, Arc de Triomphe, Seine River cruise in Paris; Avignon, Pont du Gard (Roman Aqueduct/UNESCO site), Les Baux-de-Provence, Arles (Van Gogh), Carcassonne (12th Century walled city) in Provence and southern France; Park Güell, Basilica Sagrada Familia, Mediterranean Sea in Barcelona, Spain; Basilica del Pilar in Zaragoza; Royal Palace, Buen Retiro Park, Puerta del Sol (churros y chocolate) in Madrid, Spain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.