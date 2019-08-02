Effingham area students visit Europe

First row from left to right: Olivia Martin, Makayla Allie, Parker Siner, Eliza Montgomery, Marrina White, Madison Craig, April Karpus-Weddle, Katie Vahling, Shelby Stone, Erika White, Marina Zaring; Second row: Joyce Ludwig, Sonja Martin, Emily Quast, Charlotte Habing, Tiffany Mumm, Madi McDaniel, Jeanette Bovard, Mark and Raven Rogers, Jami Stone, Alainna Tate, Alyssa Alton, Aidrian Parker, Colin Habing; Last row: Ryan Ervin, Cory Crainick, William Blair, Houston Rogers, Dalton Higgs, April Higgs, and Adrian Parker.

Standing in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris are the 32 students, teachers and parents from the greater Effingham area who traveled to England, France, and Spain from June 26 to July 8, 2019.

The group visited many historical and cultural sites and met some amazing people. Several highlights from the trip included Buckingham Palace, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Shakespeare’s Globe Theater in London, England; Notre Dame Cathedral, Arc de Triomphe, Seine River cruise in Paris; Avignon, Pont du Gard (Roman Aqueduct/UNESCO site), Les Baux-de-Provence, Arles (Van Gogh), Carcassonne (12th Century walled city) in Provence and southern France; Park Güell, Basilica Sagrada Familia, Mediterranean Sea in Barcelona, Spain; Basilica del Pilar in Zaragoza; Royal Palace, Buen Retiro Park, Puerta del Sol (churros y chocolate) in Madrid, Spain.

