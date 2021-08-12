Andrea Hawker was named manager of the Effingham American Legion Post 120 Lounge and the day-to-day business operation.
Andrea was born and raised in Effingham, but has lived in Vandalia for approximately six years. She recently returned to Effingham with her young family of five children.
"The American Legion Post 120 welcomes Andrea to our family. Her work ethic and enthusiasm will be great assets for our community," stated the Legion in a press release.
