Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center, an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International (USPI) and joint venture partner with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System (SBLHS), announced the recent launch of its new total joint program.
The addition of this service line marks an important milestone in a growing list of offerings since the facility opened in 1995. The Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center is the only free-standing surgical facility within 60 miles of Effingham to offer total joint replacements in an outpatient setting.
“The new total joint program is a great addition not only for our ASC, but also for our community,” said Jeany Dunaway, administrator at Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center. “We’re proud of the top-quality surgical care our team of health care providers offer in a variety of service lines. Our total joint coach provides one-on-one support for the patient from the time they are scheduled for surgery through post-operative recovery.”
Dunaway added, “Our mission is to treat each patient as though they are a member of our family. We’re proud to have received positive feedback from our total joint patients regarding the care they received from our team and look forward to caring for those we may serve in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.