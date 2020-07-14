Edward J. Blake of Blake Behme Gilbreth Links, PC, Attorneys at Law, has been named Attorney and Practice’s Top 10 Attorney for Family Law for 2020.
The law firm handles a variety of matters, including real estate, business law, estate planning, trusts and estates, taxation, divorce and family matters. Blake Behme Gilbreth Links has offices in Belleville, Carbondale, Carlyle, Collinsville, Columbia, Edwardsville, Effingham and Springfield.
