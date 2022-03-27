The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced 13 new cases of COVID from Friday, March 18, through Thursday, March 24.
Weekly numbers are too small to be of accurate statistical relevance when breaking them down for vaccination rates. Due to this, the health department will provide a breakdown of the vaccination status of cases on a less regular basis, waiting until there are enough cases to make them statistically meaningful.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was down to 1.4% through March 22, while Effingham County was 2.1% for the same period. ICU availability in the region is at 29%.
ECHD reminds residents that free drive-thru rapid Antigen Tests are available Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 2 to 3 p.m. at 1904 South Banker St. in the old oil change place in front of the Village Square Mall.
• No insurance is required for these free tests
• This service is available to anyone ages 5 and older seeking testing
• No appointment or physician order is required
• Rapid results the same day
There will be no testing on days the health department is closed.
For more information call ECHD on 217-342-9237 and select COVID testing.
