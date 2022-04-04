The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced 14 new cases of COVID from Friday, March 25, through Thursday, March 31.
The Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was down to 1.2% through March 29, while Effingham County was 2.5% for the same period. ICU availability in the region is at 34%.
The health department stated in a release that "data continue to show the importance of vaccination and booster doses to protect individuals both from infection and severe outcomes of COVID-19. No vaccine, including a COVID-19 vaccine, is 100% effective.
"Your body’s ability to fight off infection can decrease over time. When this happens, a booster can help your body build back immunity. For adults and adolescents eligible for a first booster dose, these shots are safe and provide substantial benefit. During the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and seven times less likely to be hospitalized."
CDC continues to recommend all eligible adults, adolescents and children 5 and older be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting an initial booster when eligible.
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recently updated its recommendations to allow certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago to be eligible for another mRNA booster to increase their protection against severe disease from COVID-19. Separately and in addition, based on newly published data, adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the health department, these updated recommendations acknowledge the increased risk of severe disease in certain populations, including those who are elderly or over the age of 50 with multiple underlying conditions, along with the currently available data on vaccine and booster effectiveness.
Call the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 and choose the CLINIC option to speak to someone who can check your eligibility and book your appointment.
Free drive-thru rapid Antigen Tests are available Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 2 to 3 p.m. at 1904 South Banker St. in the former oil change place in front of the Village Square Mall
• No insurance is required for these free tests.
• This service is available to anyone seeking testing age 5 and older.
• No appointment or physician order is required.
• Rapid results the same day
• There will be no testing on days the health department is closed.
For more information on testing call ECHD on 217-342-9237 and select COVID Testing.
