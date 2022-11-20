The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announced 42 new cases of COVID-19 from Friday, Nov. 11, through Thursday, Nov. 17.
The Effingham County Health Department also announced it will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25; there will be no COVID testing those days.
Free COVID testing is available in the white hoop building by the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. The Drive-Thru Clinic hours are normally Monday through Friday from 9 to noon and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. There will be no PCR COVID testing the week of Nov. 21. Rapid antigen COVID tests will only be available on Monday, Nov. 21; Tuesday, Nov. 22; and Wednesday, Nov. 23.
No insurance is required for the free tests, which are available to anyone ages 5 and older.
Also, no appointment or physician order is required. Rapid results are given the same day while supplies last. PCR results take 2-3 days. Testing will not be available on days the health department is closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.