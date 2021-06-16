The Effingham County Health Department will hold two drive-thru clinics for those entering Grades 6 and 12 who are in need of back-to-school immunizations.
The first clinic will be on Tuesday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. TDap, Meningitis B, Meningitis C vaccines will be available. A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child. They should also bring their health insurance information and the child’s Immunization Card. Appointments are preferred for these drive-thru clinics so please call 217-342-9237 to arrange. A second clinic will be held on Tuesday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Children who are entering sixth grade must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of Meningococcal Meningitis vaccine (given on or after their 11th birthday).
Children entering the 12th grade, 16 years and older must have received one booster dose of the Meningitis C Vaccine, unless their initial dose was administered on or after their 16th birthday. There is also a Meningitis B vaccine available, which CDC recommends for 16-to-18 year olds. More than 60% of Meningococcal disease cases that occurred in 16-to-23 year olds are Meningitis B, according to a 2015-2017 CDC study.
The pandemic has also resulted in delays in other children’s immunizations. To find out which vaccines your child is missing and to make an immunization appointment for these children call 217-342-9237.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.