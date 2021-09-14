The Effingham County Chamber Foundation announced the Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success (EC-JOBS) web-based platform in August. To launch this new initiative, the Chamber Foundation and EC-JOBS is kicking off a Founding Donor Campaign through Oct. 31.
EC-JOBS was created specifically for Effingham County school districts, businesses and Lake Land College. It creates a talent pipeline from school to work for high school students, community college students, parents, displaced workers and incumbent workers.
EC-JOBS asks individuals or companies consider making a gift, adding that donating $1,000-plus to the EC-JOBS mission will help bolster continued excellence in the community.
All proceeds will aid local Effingham County residents and businesses by providing future workers the skills to be successful. Donate before Oct. 31 to be recognized as an EC-JOB Founding Donor.
More information about EC-JOBS can be found online at ECJobs.org, or by calling Workforce Development Director, Jeff Fritchtnitch at 217-342-6284 or Chamber President & CEO Lucinda Hart at 217-342-4147.
