Eastern Illinois University students who earned a spot on the university’s spring 2022 honors list include:
Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 GPA)
Emma L. Beck, Shelbyville, Psychology, Human Resource Management
Jolene J. Bueker, Sigel, Elementary Education
Mikaela D. Haarman, Newton, Biological Sciences
Anna J. Hemrich, Newton, Accounting, Religious Studies
Shanna K. Niebrugge, Sigel, Elementary Education
Callaway J. Smith, Effingham, Accounting, Mathematics
Jenelle R. Vogt, Sigel, Psychology, Human Services Program Administration
Sydney A. Zumbahlen, Newton, Music: Teacher Education
Magna Cum Laude (3.8 to 3.89 GPA)
Maria N. Began, Watson, Business Administration
Morgan E. Crum, Altamont, English: Language Arts Teacher Education
Andrew M. Hansen, Effingham, World Languages and Culture: French Teacher Licensure
Jamie A. Sandschafer, Teutopolis, Marketing, Graphic Design
Briar S. Schmidt, Dieterich, Engineering Technology –
Cum Laude (3.65 to 3. 79 GPA)
Heidi L. Hutchison, Effingham, Accounting
Bailey R. Schumacher, Effingham, Human Services Program Administration
Bridget M. Spillman, Effingham, History: Teacher Education, Theatre Arts
Haley R. Veach, Dieterich, English
Clare A. Workman, Louisville, Early Childhood Education
