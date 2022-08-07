Eastern Illinois University students who earned a spot on the university’s spring 2022 honors list include:

Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 GPA)

Emma L. Beck, Shelbyville, Psychology, Human Resource Management

Jolene J. Bueker, Sigel, Elementary Education

Mikaela D. Haarman, Newton, Biological Sciences

Anna J. Hemrich, Newton, Accounting, Religious Studies

Shanna K. Niebrugge, Sigel, Elementary Education

Callaway J. Smith, Effingham, Accounting, Mathematics

Jenelle R. Vogt, Sigel, Psychology, Human Services Program Administration

Sydney A. Zumbahlen, Newton, Music: Teacher Education

Magna Cum Laude (3.8 to 3.89 GPA)

Maria N. Began, Watson, Business Administration

Morgan E. Crum, Altamont, English: Language Arts Teacher Education

Andrew M. Hansen, Effingham, World Languages and Culture: French Teacher Licensure

Jamie A. Sandschafer, Teutopolis, Marketing, Graphic Design

Briar S. Schmidt, Dieterich, Engineering Technology –

Cum Laude (3.65 to 3. 79 GPA)

Heidi L. Hutchison, Effingham, Accounting

Bailey R. Schumacher, Effingham, Human Services Program Administration

Bridget M. Spillman, Effingham, History: Teacher Education, Theatre Arts

Haley R. Veach, Dieterich, English

Clare A. Workman, Louisville, Early Childhood Education

