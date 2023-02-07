Eastern Area FBLA conference held in Effingham

The Eastern Area FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) Conference was held Jan. 10 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
Chapters attending the conference included:
Beecher City High School
Edwards County High School
Marshall High School
Martinsville High School
Mt. Carmel High School
Newton High School
Oblong High School
Richland High School
Stewardson-Strasburg High School
At the conference, members had the opportunity to participate in competitive events and workshops. The workshop presenters included Elevate Executive Director Carlos Ortega and Effingham County CEO Facilitator Molly Bushue. Also in attendance and assisting with awards was Katie Bach, State Vice President of the Southern Area.
Members attended an awards luncheon where officers for the 2023-2024 year were installed and competitive event certificates were awarded. Area officers elected for the 2023-2024 FBLA year included President Briar Smith of Stewardson-Strasburg High School, Vice President Izzy Phillips of Martinsville Junior-Senior High School, Secretary Isabelle Gratz of Stewardson-Strasburg High School and Treasurer Morgan Mathis of Stewardson-Strasburg High School.
Members will participate in the Illinois FBLA State Leadership Conference on April 14-15 in Springfield.
The conference was planned by Emma Sayers, State Vice President of the Eastern Area, and Sherra Johnson, Stewardson-Strasburg Chapter Adviser. Stewardson-Strasburg Chapter members assisted with hosting responsibilities on the day of the event. A special thanks to the 2022 Siemer Milling Company Fund for Youth Development, Teutopolis, for their support of the 2023 FBLA Eastern Area Conference.
