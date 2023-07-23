The Cumberland County Extension Education Building Association (CCEEBA) announced it has been awarded a $20,000 RISE Grant from Earthrise Energy to support the construction of its livestock and community youth facility in Toledo.
The funding will be used to pay down the debt for the facility, which opened last year to host 4-H, FFA and other community events as part of CCEEBA’s “Raisin’ the Roof” capital campaign.
The announcement was made at the 4 Kids Livestock Auction held at the livestock and community youth facility with Earthrise Energy, CCEEBA Board members, and 4-H representatives in attendance on July 18.
“We are excited to kick off today’s 4 Kids Livestock Auction with this great news,” said Katy Light, CCEEBA Fundraising Volunteer. “CCEEBA is so grateful for Earthrise Energy’s contribution to our project and in return our communities. Our new community building provides us a much-needed venue for area youth to come together with their families for agriculture-based programs and events.”
Earthrise Energy’s RISE grant program is part of the company’s overall commitment to strengthen the local communities where it operates and serves. As the owner of the Shelby County Energy Center in Neoga, Earthrise established its RISE Grant program to support nonprofit organizations directly providing programs or services that improve the environment, support excellence in education, and serve its local communities.
“Partnering with CCEEBA in support of local youth is a perfect fit for Earthrise Energy due to our connection with the community and passion for education,” said Jonathan Hartigan, Earthrise Energy’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are thrilled to contribute to CCEEBA’s efforts and this important community facility, where we know children will develop workforce skills, create meaningful relationships and lifelong memories.”
To learn more about how you can contribute to CCEEBA’s Raisin’ the Roof campaign go to https://buildcumberlandil.com.
