The Chamber Destinations Travel Program early bird deadline for Greece – Land of Gods & Heroes – is Oct. 29.
Trip details include:
• March 18-26, 2022
• Nine days, seven nights including hotels, meals, day trips, coach transportation from Effingham and airfare from St. Louis
• Early Bird Special - $3,249 (reserve by Oct. 29)
• Highlights: Extended stay in one location; cultural connections and Greek interactions; Ouzo tasting; local olive farm plantation visit; countryside of Greece; archaeological sites; Bucolic villages; Ancient Athens – birthplace of Western civilization; Acropolis and Parthenon; Acropolis Museum; Corinth Canal; Ancient theater of Epidaurus; archaeological site of Mycenae; Arched Tombs of Kings and Gigantic Lion’s Gate; Cyclopean Walls; Picturesque Venetian town of Nafplion; Oracle and Museum of Delphi; archeological site of Olympia; Temples of Hera and Zeus; Santorini, island of extreme beauty; sunsets and more
More information about the Chamber Destinations travel program can be found at EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
