The 26th Annual Fine Arts and Photography Show is back and will open at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West, Effingham, on May 25. Entries will remain on display through August.
The art and photography of approximately 25 area artists will be on display, some of which will be for sale.
The award ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the EPC. Participating artists and their families and friends are encouraged to arrive early to view the display. The participating artists will place their votes for the "Artist Choice" award to be announced later in the evening. The public is invited to attend the reception from 7 to 9 p.m. following the award ceremony.
The show will be on display during Effingham Performance Center's regular business hours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Those attending events on weekends at the EPC will be able to view the art also.
The EAG appreciates the support of individuals and businesses in the community.
