It is time for Operation Christmas Child.
This year Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 South Banker in Effingham, is offering a curbside drop-off option for the Samaritan’s Purse project.
The mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoebox gifts filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
A few packing reminders:
- Use standard-sized shoebox or plastic shoebox
- Pack for a boy or girl and decide the age (2-4, 5-9 or 10-14).
- Fill with other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
- You can include a personal note and a photo.
- Do not include candy, toothpaste, used items, war-related items, chocolate or food, liquids or lotions or breakable items.
- Include a donation of $9 to cover shipping and other project costs.
Drop-off dates and times are listed below.
Monday, Nov. 16 — 8-10 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17 — 8-10 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18 — 8-10 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19 — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20 — 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21 — 8-10 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22 — 2-5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 23 — 8-10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.