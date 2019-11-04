It is time for Operation Christmas Child. A project of the international relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse. The mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoebox gifts filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities with the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Continuing as a Central Drop-Off location for over 15 years is Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 South Banker, Effingham.
A few packing reminders:
- Use standard-size shoebox or plastic shoebox
- Pack for a boy or girl and decide the age (2-4, 5-9 or 10-14).
- When packing a shoebox include a “wow” item such as a doll, soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal.
- Fill with other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
- A personal note and a photo may be included.
- Do not include candy, toothpaste, used items, war-related items, chocolate or food, liquids or lotions, or breakable items.
- Include a donation of $9 to cover shipping and other project costs.
2019 drop-off dates and times are Nov. 12 through 19.
Nov. 18 — 8 to 10 a.m.
Nov. 19 — 8 to 10 a.m.
Nov. 20 — 8 to 10 a.m.
Nov. 21 — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 22 — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 — 8 to 10 a.m.
Nov. 24 — 2 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 25 — 8 to 10 a.m.
