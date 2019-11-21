Alzheimer’s fundraiser
Aperion Care St. Elmo is having a Flower Garden Fundraiser benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.
Purchase a “flower” for the garden for $1 to honor or in memory of someone suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease or Dementia.
The sale will continue through the end of November. All proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Toy Drive
Menards in Effingham is serving as a Toy Drive drop site. A drop box is located near the exit door at Menards to collect new and unwrapped presents through the end of November.
