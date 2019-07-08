Dr. Jeff Jenson joins Wound Healing Center

Dr. Jeff Jenson, family medicine, recently joined HSHS St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center’s care team to see patients one clinic day a week at the center.
The hospital’s Wound Healing Center offers leading-edge treatments including hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO), negative pressure therapies, bioengineered tissues and biosynthetics to rejuvenate the body's innate ability to heal.
He joins the other medical providers who serve patients on a weekly basis at the center: Dr. Jeff Brummer, medical director; Dr. Jason McAllaster, general surgery; Dr. Thomas Heischmidt, internal medicine; and Cory Hess, APRN. These providers serve alongside the specially trained staff of the Wound Healing Center: Mary Huffman, director; Patsy Lilly, RN, CWCA, clinical coordinator; Jeremiah Roberts, RN, HBO safety director; Tory Buhnerkempe, RN, CWCA; Cindy Einhorn, RN; Gena Jones, RN; Jennifer Lohman, LPN; Sarah Williams, CNA; and Pam Westfall, front office coordinator.
By serving one day a week at the Wound Healing Center, a member of the Healogics network, Jenson will collaborate with a network of academic medical centers, hospitals and thousands of professionals committed to advancing wound healing by creating, sharing, and activating wound prevention and care expertise.
