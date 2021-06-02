Dr. Charles M. Wright House open for tours

Beginning on Sunday, June 6, volunteers will be waiting at the historic Dr. Charles M. Wright home to guide tours from 2 to 4 p.m.
Face masks and social distancing are required for now. The Dr. Wright House is open Sunday afternoons through September, but not on July 4. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for students. Tours on other days may be scheduled in advance. Special tours are offered for grade school and high school classes.
The first Dr. Charles M. Wright came to Altamont 151 years ago. In 1874, he built a two-story home on his 27-acre property on the north edge of Altamont. In 1889, he built the brick house at 3 West Jackson Avenue. His grandson, Charles M. Wright III, left the 5-acre property in a trust. The house museum opened June 2003 and is staffed by volunteers who lead tours and conduct fundraisers.
Guided tours of the 18 rooms point out the modern conveniences installed when the home was built in 1889. The home looks as it did when the third Charles lived there. He had added some of his furniture, but continued to use furniture purchased by his parents and grandparents. Everything in the home belonged to the Wright family.
If you have questions or would like to schedule tours, go to the website www.wrightmansion.org, Facebook, or phone 618-483-6397. Check Facebook for details concerning the annual fundraiser to be held on Saturday, Sept. 18. It will feature live music and wine and beer tasting.
