Barbecue teams from all over the United States will be traveling to Downtown Effingham this weekend to compete for cash and bragging rights at the EffingHAM-JAM BBQ Cookoff located on the old courthouse grounds.
Proceeds from the event will support the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarship Program, as well as the foundation’s community-wide initiatives.
This event is designed to create a community draw and encourage the community to come out and show their support.
The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) is the world’s largest organization of barbecue and grilling enthusiasts, with over 15,000 members worldwide. It sanctions over 400 barbecue events coast to coast throughout America, Canada and Mexico.
The weekend activities get underway with judging and tastings of the Hometown Throwdown Corporate Challenge at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23, during which teams of amateur barbecue enthusiasts will compete for category trophies with the Grand Champion receiving $250 cash and the “Top Hog” Traveling Trophy.
The Troubadours will open for Loose Lips, formerly known as Fish On!, one of Nashville’s finest rock 'n' roll bands, featuring Effingham’s own Myles Banker. They will be on stage all Friday evening. Visitors can also check out the barbecue contestant area the entire evening to learn more about the teams who have traveled to Effingham for the competition. Thanks to the City of Effingham, attendees will be able to move around the event area with beverages purchased at the Beer Tent.
Start your Saturday off by perusing the Effingham Farmers Market, sharing your musical talents during Open Mic, enjoying some pancakes and coffee, or touring the Effingham County Museum. The official KCBS Barbeque Championship Competition gets underway at noon with teams competing in a variety of categories. Judging concludes at 2 p.m., and the official awards ceremony wraps up the KCBS Championship event at 4 p.m.
A variety of local food and non-food vendors will be set up in the square both Friday and Saturday.
Find out more at www.EffingHAMJAM.com or follow the Facebook page @Effinghamjambbqcookoff.
