Douglas Bushue recognized by Forbes magazine

Douglas Bushue, CFP, CPA, CFS, APMA, a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Savoy, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisers. Bushue was chosen based on industry experience, approach to working with clients, compliance record, best practices in his practice, and assets under management. Bushue is part of Bushue, Jones & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., with offices in Cissna Park, Kankakee, Savoy and Bloomington. Bushue graduated from Valparaiso University with a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree that includes minors in business and history.
Bushue has 29 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
